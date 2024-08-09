Venezuela’s dictatorship claimed this Friday (9) at the United Nations that it is the victim of destabilizing “cyber coups” after the July 28 elections, whose voting records have not yet been released by the National Electoral Council (CNE), and said that human rights are a “politicized” sector in which nations are being attacked.

Venezuela’s alternate ambassador to the UN, Joaquín Pérez Ayestarán, spoke at the closing session of the interim committee tasked with negotiating a text for the first global treaty to combat cybercrime, finally adopted yesterday by consensus, albeit with reservations, and pending ratification.

“The culmination of this process occurs at a moment of special relevance” for Venezuela, said the country’s representative at the UN, who claimed that the proclamation of dictator Nicolás Maduro as the winner by the CNE took place in an “atmosphere of peace and civility” and reiterated allegations of cyberattacks since then.

He stated that the Venezuelan electronic and automated electoral system “was the victim of 30 million cyberattacks per minute,” and there were “massive attacks against all government portals,” which he described as a “clear destabilization operation” to generate an “information blackout” and “consolidate a coup d’état.”

Ayestarán praised the cybercrime treaty because it includes the “malicious use” of information technology and “rigorous language” that criminalizes attacks on infrastructure, saying Venezuela’s electricity, oil and gas sectors have also been targeted.

He called these attacks part of a “failed strategy that seeks to promote policies of regime change, including through the use and threat of force,” and also described the treaty as a tool to “confront technological imperialism.”

The Venezuelan alternate ambassador also called for “cooperation without conditions of any kind, much less due to alleged deficiencies in the human rights sector, which is not infrequently politicized and used to attack sovereign states.”

Maduro claims he is the victim of a coup plot after the opposition denounced that the July 28 presidential election was rigged to declare him the winner. International observers and foreign governments have also not recognized the result.

The opposition coalition Plataforma Unitaria Democrática (PUD) said its candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, had obtained the majority of votes, after releasing more than 80% of the voting records to which its polling station officials had access.

Content edited by: Fabio Galão