Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil denounced this Wednesday, in his speech before the General Assembly of the United Nations, that Several countries have launched a “fascist disinformation campaign” in this space against the government of Nicolás Maduro, demanding greater electoral transparency.

According to the criteria of

“This fascist and disinformation campaign against our country has been fueled from this platform. The United States government, and its satellite and subservient governments, have dedicated themselves to lying, attacking and threatening our people from this place that is a symbol of peace and understanding, trying to impose a false narrative,” said the foreign minister.

Photograph provided by Prensa Miraflores of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro speaking during a ceremony to honour him on Friday in Caracas (Venezuela). Photo:EFE Share

In this regard, he accused Washington of being “at the forefront of this gigantic operation,” alluding to the international criticism that has been leveled at Maduro’s re-election in the July 28 presidential election, which has not been recognized by numerous countries and is accused of being fraudulent by the largest opposition bloc, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD).

“Washington has launched an experiment that seeks to destroy our sovereignty, independence, (…) with a great recolonization plan that seeks to destroy our republic,” said the minister, who asserted that Venezuela has lost 642 billion dollars (about 576.74 billion euros) due to the sanctions imposed by the US in the last seven years.

Washington has launched an experiment that seeks to destroy our sovereignty, independence, (…) with a great recolonization plan that seeks to destroy our republic.

Regarding the presidential elections, he stressed that Venezuelans were able to “choose their head of state with full guarantees” and that Maduro “was re-elected with clear and overwhelming support,” although the National Electoral Council (CNE) has not published the disaggregated results confirming this victory, despite having to do so several weeks ago, according to its own regulations.

Gil said the PUD – which claims its candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, won the election – “once again appealed to ignorance of the law” by alleging fraud, and held it responsible for the “criminal violence” unleashed after the election, which included street protests and mass arrests.

He also reiterated that From the United States, “terrorist attacks” are being planned against Venezuela, as well as “mercenary raids” to “assassinate” Maduro and other high-ranking officials of the Chavista Executive.

“In the coming weeks our government will present more, much more compelling evidence of what happened, which will surprise the world,” added the foreign minister, after recalling that the authorities recently arrested foreigners – four Americans, two Spaniards and a Czech – for an alleged terrorist operation.