Venezuela asked for “guarantees” to send planes from its state airline to return to their country Venezuelan migrants stranded on the border between Chile and PeruForeign Minister Yván Gil announced this Saturday.

“In relation to the situation of Venezuelan migrants blocked on the border between Chile and Peru, we have been in contact with both foreign ministries and requested full guarantees and respect for the human rights (human rights) of our compatriots,” Gil posted on Twitter.

“We have also requested guarantees so that our planes” from the state-owned Conviasa “can land and take off in the area, as well as supply fuel,” with the aim of transferring these migrants “healthy and safe” back to Venezuela, he added.

1/2 Regarding the situation of Venezuelan migrants blocked on the border between Chile and Peru, we have been in contact with both foreign ministries and requested full guarantees and respect for the human rights of our compatriots. — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) April 29, 2023

alleging lack of documentationPeru prevents the passage of hundreds of people, mostly Haitians, Venezuelans, Colombians and Ecuadorians, who left Chile in the last two weeks as a result of the tightening of immigration controls.

The Peruvian government declared on Wednesday in ‘state of emergency’ its borders for 60 days and ordered the sending of soldiers to reinforce surveillance. Interior Minister Vicente Romero said on Friday that the possibility of opening a “humanitarian corridor” is being evaluated.

Venezuela, a country of 30 million inhabitants, has seen emigrate more than 7 million people due to its serious crisis, according to the United Nations.

Peru has been one of the main host nations, according to UN figures (1.5 million), only below Colombia (2.4 million).

The government of Nicolás Maduro, which maintains that the number is much lower, has launched a program for the repatriation of migrants with the use of Conviasa aircraft.

AFP.