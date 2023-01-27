The sub’20 team of Venezuela she needed three games to score and add her first three points in the South American of the category with the 1-0 victory that makes her dream again in the final hexagonal at the expense of Ecuadorwhich remained undefeated and at serious risk of being eliminated.

Brayan Jesús Alcocer signed the goal that sentenced the game played at the Palmaseca stadium after 15 minutes, after taking a penalty after receiving a foul in the area himself, and returned Venezuela to the fight for one of the two remaining places pending in Group B for the decisive phase of the tournament that gives four slots for the World Cup in Indonesia.

Alcocer, the 19-year-old striker who plays for the Mineros club, could have revealed the lack of synchrony of the Ecuador team if he had not wasted two other clear scoring options.

Venezuela dreams

La Vinotinto arrived this Thursday at the game of the fourth day as the team with the fewest arguments in the area. On the other hand, the Ecuadorian squad was far from its best version, perhaps confident because of its four points that it earned in two outings and the fame of having won the South American Sub’20 tournament played in Chile four years ago.

In the second half, the pupils of Argentine coach Fabricio Coloccini looked rocky in defense and played to the rival’s need with fast counterattacks. The disorderly pressure of the Ecuadorians allowed the goalkeeper to shine Frankarlos Benitezwho in a thrown outing to neutralize the ball collided with a teammate and remained lying on the grass for several minutes.

Venezuela vs. Ecuador in the sub-20.

The number twelve of Vinotinto prevented the entry of his substitute, but he ended up with a seriously affected face, which increased the drama of the match. The zone seemed to have a fully anticipated outcome with one game to go because shortly before, in the same city of Cali, the Uruguayan team sealed their classification with a 4-1 comeback victory over Bolivia.

Undefeated and with a total of nine points in three outings, La Celeste became unattainable in first place and condemned Bolivia to elimination, which was parked with three and without the possibility of adding more because on Saturday they will have a holiday. The 4-1 win was celebrated wildly by two teams in the group that until now were even with four units: Ecuador, which was getting ready to play with the bottom team; and Chile, who had a rest today.

The outcome of the group will take place this Saturday with two games scheduled at the same time and that has gained superlative interest. This is because Ecuador will have to seek victory over the Uruguayans to avoid surprises from their other two rivals: Chileans and Venezuelans, whose qualifying expectations have also remained intact.

EFE

