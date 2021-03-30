President Nicolás Maduro declared war on Facebook when using your wife’s account Cilia Flores to broadcast live an act of government after the social network temporarily blocked his profile for violate anti-disinformation policies about the coronavirus.

“Facebook in a totalitarian way and in an abusive way censored me,” said the president in a televised government act on the weekly balance of the fight against Covid-19, just one day after the social network blocked the ruler’s profile for 30 days.

In addition, the president can no longer publish nothing else on the platform.

“It remains in evidence, and we denounce it, that we attended a digital totalitarianism, exercised by supranational companies that want to impose their law on the countries of the world, “said the Venezuelan government in a statement.

It is possible to access all the content that Maduro published so far, with the exception of a video that was deleted by the social network in which recommended the use of an antiviral against Covid-19 that does not have the necessary scientific evidence, according to international protocols.

Venezuelan resident Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores during a government act. Photo: REUTERS.

“They believe that they are above the rights to freedom of expression; but We’ll be a tough bone to crack Facebook’‘said Maduro, noting that his statements were being broadcast live through his wife’s account.

“Cilia Flores de Maduro lent me her account to transmit to the world, to anyone in the world who wants to see us,” he said.

“I hope they do not censor her for broadcasting the events of her dear and beloved husband, Nicolás Maduro Moro,” he added.

The “miraculous droplets” that Maduro faced with Facebook

During the president’s speech, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and other collaborators mentioned the name of the treatment, which they called carvatir, and said that its use in the South American country is free.

Maduro insistently promoted these “miraculous droplets”, whose use was approved by the health authorities Venezuelan, controlled by the government.

The president described carvativir as “a powerful antiviral, very powerful, which neutralizes the coronavirus, ” but the Venezuelan government has not published any proof that this claim is scientifically supported.

National and foreign scientists were skeptical.

The local National Academy of Medicine indicated at the time that it is “supposed to be a derivative of thyme,” an herb known since ancient times for having “nutritional and therapeutic potential.”

It is not the first time that Maduro has promoted a cure against the coronavirus.

In October 2020, he notified the Pan American Health Organization that Venezuelan scientists discovered a molecule that nullifies the replication capacity of this virus. The mandatary did not speak more about it on the conclusions of this development, of which a process for its certification is underway, according to the Venezuelan authorities.

He also recommended a special herbal tea that it says can protect against COVID-19 and other ailments.

In Venezuela – where the coronavirus has not hit as hard as in other South American countries – there are about 1,560 deaths and more than 156,500 positive cases, 10,167 of them in the last 15 days.

SL