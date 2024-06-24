Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua are among the countries with the greatest existence of human trafficking, according to a list prepared by the United States, as they do not meet the minimum standards to combat this crime and do not make significant efforts in this regard.

The 2024 Human Trafficking Report (TIP Report) released this Monday (24) by the US State Department divides countries according to their levels of human trafficking and places the three that were already on the list as the most serious. last year.

In Nicaragua, for example, Daniel Ortega’s regime “continued to downplay the severity of the problem” and did not identify any victims of trafficking for the second year in a row, nor prosecute or convict any traffickers.

The report calls on the Venezuelan regime to investigate and prosecute traffickers and their accomplices involved in child sex trafficking, the recruitment or use of minors by non-state armed groups or other illegal armed groups, and human trafficking.

Furthermore, the document calls on Cuba’s dictatorship to ensure that “government-sponsored labor export programs comply with international labor standards, specifically that participants receive fair wages that are paid in full into bank accounts that workers can to control”.

The report highlights that across the Western Hemisphere (North, Central and South America and the Caribbean), there are broad similarities in the trafficking trends that countries face. In this case, they are often related to irregular migration.

“Unprecedented irregular migration in the region affects all countries in the Western Hemisphere. Migrants and asylum seekers are especially vulnerable to sex trafficking and forced labor, including by large and small organized criminal groups,” the text states.

Overall, the report states that in many countries, “there is political will to address human trafficking” when it comes to sex trafficking, but there are “weak efforts to combat forced labor.”

This year’s report focuses on human traffickers’ use of increasingly “sophisticated” technology and online methods to recruit, monitor, market and exploit vulnerable people while avoiding detection. (With EFE Agency)