Foreign Minister Yván Gil (left) reacted aggressively to the imposition of sanctions against 16 Venezuelan public officials | Photo: EFE/Ronald Peña R.

Venezuela’s dictatorship criticized on Thursday (12) the sanctions against 16 public officials in the country announced by the United States earlier.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects, in the strongest terms, the new crime of aggression committed by the government of the United States of America against Venezuela by imposing unilateral, illegitimate and illegal coercive measures on a group of state officials, demonstrating, once again, its total disregard for international law, the self-determination of peoples and the democratic will of Venezuelans, in a gross act with which it seeks to ingratiate itself with a political class that has resorted to fascist and violent practices to unsuccessfully overthrow Bolivarian democracy,” said a note from the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, published on the ministry’s social media.

“Little can be expected from the most hostile and bloodthirsty power that humanity has ever known, responsible for millions of murders around the world with genocidal partners and a history of indifference to the needs of its own citizens,” added the Chavista foreign ministry.

The United States announced the application of sanctions against 16 Venezuelan public officials, including members of the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the National Assembly and judges of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), for proclaiming the victory of dictator Nicolás Maduro in the presidential election.

Members of the military and police forces were also targeted by sanctions, due to the post-electoral repression in the country, and by the Public Ministry, due to the request for the arrest of opposition figure Edmundo González (identified by the United States as the real winner of the election), a request granted by the Chavista justice system, which led him to leave Venezuela last weekend.