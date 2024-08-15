The president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvareiterated this Thursday lthe need for the Venezuelan authorities to disclose the minutes of the elections of July 28 and suggested two possible ways out of the crisis: the formation of a coalition government or the holding of new elections.

According to the criteria of

Lula spoke about the Venezuelan elections in an interview with Radio T and said that “so far” it is not known who won the elections because the minutes were not released and the result could not be verified independently.

The Brazilian ruler affirmed that the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, who was proclaimed the winner by the National Electoral Council (CNE)“He knows he owes everyone an explanation.”

Lula, however, said he was working with Mexico and Colombia to find solutions, and suggested two ideas: forming a coalition government that includes members of both Chavismo and the opposition, or calling new elections.

“Maduro has six months left in office. If he has common sense, he could even call new elections, creating an electoral committee with opposition members and observers from around the world,” Lula said.

The Brazilian leader said that his relationship with Maduro, which was very good in the past, has “deteriorated” as a result of the “deteriorating political situation in Venezuela.”

Maduro’s proclaimed victory for a third consecutive term has been rejected and described as a “fraud” by the majority opposition and questioned by several foreign governments and international monitoring groups.

Since then, the governments of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico have been in contact to help find a solution to the crisis.

Gustavo Petro, Nicolas Maduro and Edmundo Gonzalez Photo:EFE Share

The foreign ministers of Colombia and Brazil meet in Bogotá to discuss Venezuela



The foreign ministers of Colombia, Luis Gilberto Murillo, and Brazil, Mauro Vieira, meet this Thursday in Bogotá with Venezuela as the central topic, after the presidents of both countries spoke yesterday by telephone to try to mediate in the crisis that opened in the Caribbean country following the elections of July 28.

The talks between Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva remained confidential, according to a source close to the Colombian government, but were part of the efforts of these countries to help find a solution to the current situation in Venezuela.

Celso Amorim, Lula’s advisor, and the foreign ministers of both countries, who are meeting in Bogotá today, also participated in that telephone conversation.

Last week, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said he had yet to speak with Petro, Lula and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who have maintained a similar stance, without recognizing any winner and requesting the publication of the election results.

According to these three countries, the National Electoral Council (CNE) “is legally responsible for the transparent dissemination of election results.”

In a joint note released last week, the foreign ministers of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico said they will continue their “high-level” consultations, but with full respect for the “sovereignty and will of the Venezuelan people.”

The CNE’s proclaimed victory of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for a third consecutive term has been rejected and described as a “fraud” by the majority opposition and questioned by several foreign governments and international monitoring groups.

The Venezuelan opposition has called for protests against the official results next Saturday, and in Colombia they are expected to take place in the country’s main cities.