Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro reiterated this Monday that He will not hand over power to the majority opposition, which he calls a “fascist oligarchy”, which has proposed a negotiation after the elections of July 28.after which the National Electoral Council (CNE) ratified the victory of the Chavista leader, which is not recognized by a large part of the international community.

“We are not going to hand over the wealth of this country to imperialism, we are not going to hand over political power in this country to this fascist oligarchy,” said the president during a meeting of the National Defense Council, in which he spoke of the crisis unleashed after the elections, which included protests and police operations that resulted in 25 deaths and more than 2,400 arrests, according to state sources.

At this meeting with the high authorities of the State institutions, Maduro reiterated his accusations against the presidential candidate of the opposition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), Edmundo González Urrutia, and the anti-Chavez leader María Corina Machado, who denounced that there was fraud in the elections.

He said both leaders – who remain under guard – are hiding and on the run.

“Where are those who planned it, those who called for violence and then claimed it on social media? Let them assume their responsibility,” continued the head of state, who asked the justice system to “be more swift, efficient and take an iron hand against crime.”

Venezuelans participate in a demonstration around the Obelisk in Buenos Aires. Photo:EFE

In this regard, he reiterated that The masterminds and financiers of the post-election protests – some of which turned violent – “must go to jail.”

The CNE, which claims to have suffered a cyber attack on election day, has yet to publish disaggregated results confirming Maduro’s victory – contrary to its own rules – a silence that has been questioned by numerous countries.

For its part, the PUD published on a website “83.5%” of the electoral records that confirm, according to anti-Chavez supporters, that González Urrutia won the presidential election by a wide margin.

González Urrutia, who represented Machado on the ballot after being disqualified, has not appeared in public for almost two weekswhile the opposition leader remains in hiding, saying she fears for her life following the “massive repression” against activists and citizens.

The protests broke out hours after the opposition denounced fraud and claimed to have copies of more than 80% of the voting records to prove it.

Chavismo dismisses the opposition’s evidence and Maduro went to the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) to “certify” the election, while The United States, Latin American countries and the European Union (EU) have called for the minutes to be published.

Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. Photo:AFP

Thorough research

The opposition and the United States are giving way to mediation by the governments of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico to find a solution to the crisis. Washington on Monday denied having offered Maduro amnesty.

The protests left an official balance of 25 dead and 192 wounded, including two soldiers, according to Attorney General Tarek William Saab. The figure coincides with that released by human rights organizations, which reported 24 deaths in a context they denounced as an “escalation of repression.”

“They were killed by the extreme right (…) people of good will, young people,” said Saab, showing photographs of some of the dead. Most died from gunshot wounds they received between July 29 and 30.

“The reported deaths in the context of the protests must be thoroughly investigated and, if abusive use of lethal force by security forces and the participation of armed civilians acting with the connivance of these forces is confirmed, those responsible must be held accountable,” said Marta Valiñas, president of the independent international mission of the United Nations Human Rights Council in a statement.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. Photo:AFP

Venezuela is unaware of this instance. The prosecutor denounced the mission’s “double standards.”

The office of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has been investigating Venezuela for years over allegations of human rights violations, also announced that it “is actively following current developments and has received numerous reports of violence and other allegations following the elections.”

A regulation of social networks in Venezuela?

Maduro insists he is the target of a “cyberfascist coup” while Parliament, controlled by Chavismo, promotes regulation for social networks.

The initiative is part of a package of laws promoted by the parliamentary leader, which also includes the approval of a law to regulate NGOs and another to punish “fascism”, a term with which the government also usually refers to its detractors.

“Venezuela needs to regulate the operation of social networks”said the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez.

Maduro has already suspended social network X for 10 days after accusing its owner, Elon Musk, of inciting hatred and fascism. The deadline expires in principle on Monday, August 19.