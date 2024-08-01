Tensions in Venezuela are rising as the international community continues to closely monitor developments in the country. The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) has called on the country’s authorities to take measures to prevent the spread of the virus.He put forward a proposal calling for greater transparency of the Venezuelan government in relation to the elections of last Sunday. The proposal obtained 17 votes in favor, 0 against and 11 abstentions, falling short of the absolute majority necessary to be approved.

Colombia and Brazil, among other countries that abstainedhad asked the Venezuelan government to publish the electoral records to clarify any doubts about the legitimacy of the process.

Nicolás Maduro and a file photo from an OAS meeting. Photo:AFP and EFE Share

A decision that contradicts what was declared by Gustavo Petro, who on the morning of July 31st asked for a “transparent scrutiny with vote countingminutes and with oversight from all the political forces in his country.”

At the same time, the US diplomat for the Western Hemisphere, Brian Nichols, stated that, according to electoral records shared by civil society organizations and the opposition, the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia would have surpassed Maduro. by a wide margin of votes. Nichols backed the opposition’s claims of fraud and stressed the need for a transparent review of the election results.