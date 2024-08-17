The Venezuelan opposition asked “keep up the battle” in demonstrations against the re-election of President Nicolas Madurowhich he denounces as fraudulent amid international pressure. By the way, opposition leaders called for marches both on Venezuelan soil and in different places around the world. At this time, there are already demonstrations in Australia and Belgium.

According to the criteria of

Maduro was proclaimed re-elected for a third six-year term, until 2031, with 52% of the votes, but The electoral authority, accused of serving him, has not published the details of the vote count, which has generated doubts even among allies such as the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who called the government of the Venezuelan leader “authoritarian.”

The opposition led by María Corina Machado claims to have evidence proving the victory of its candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, and called for a march on Saturday in Caracas and in more than 300 cities in a “great global protest for the truth.”

“This is not going to stop,” Machado said in a live broadcast on Instagram with Venezuelan influencers. Like González Urrutia, he is in hiding.

“Here everyone has to keep up the battle and the strength,” he continued. “Knowing that he is naked, what does he do? Lies, repression, violence and demoralization. Demoralization is the strategy of Maduro’s regime,” he said.

The Chavistas also called for a demonstration on Saturday, although they did not offer further details.

Venezuelans protest in Australia. Photo:AFP Share

Follow the minute-by-minute coverage of Saturday’s events here.

Venezuelans protest in Australia against electoral “fraud” in Venezuela

Some 250 people demonstrated in central Brussels on Saturday to protest against the official results of Venezuela’s presidential election, in which they claim victory for opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia. “This government has us in poverty, with little freedom of expression (…) If we had been there, we would probably also be in prison, we cannot say that we do not agree,” Wilmer Veliz, originally from the Venezuelan city of Valencia and who has been living in Brussels for eight months, told EFE. Some 250 people protest in Brussels against official results in Venezuela

Some 250 people demonstrated in central Brussels on Saturday to protest against the official results of Venezuela’s presidential election, in which they claim victory for opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia. “This government has us in poverty, with little freedom of expression (…) If we had been there, we would probably also be in prison, we cannot say that we do not agree,” Wilmer Veliz, originally from the Venezuelan city of Valencia and who has been living in Brussels for eight months, told EFE.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

THE TIME