This Saturday, August 3rd Mass protests were held by the opposition after the elections that gave Nicolás Maduro power as president of Venezuela, a decision that was announced on July 28 by the National Electoral Council (CNE), and which has been questioned by the opposition and several international governments.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado led the massive protests that took place in Caracas and other cities in the country and Colombia in reaction to what would be Maduro’s third term. “We are defending popular sovereignty through the vote! The (Maduro) regime has never been so weak. They have lost all legitimacy,” Machado said.

María Corina Machado at the demonstration this Saturday, August 3.

The response of Maduro and his followers

Maduro has also called for “protect his government” against what he considers an attempted coup d’état and has called for the imprisonment of opponents. For this reason, there were also marches by Maduro’s supporters in support of his re-election; they wore red clothes and carried banners in defense of the Chavista government as they walked to the Miraflores Palace.

The conflict between the opposition and the government has caused growing tension in VenezuelaThe international community has also spoken out with several countries demanding transparency in the electoral process.The United States and several European countries have called for the publication of voting records, while some Latin American countries have backed the opposition’s demands.

Journalist detained in Caracas Ecuadorian digital media LaDataEc reported that Nicolás Maduro’s government detained journalist Dayana Krays in Caracas while she was covering a rally organized by opposition leader María Corina Machado. Cabello accuses Enrique Marquez of conspiracy Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), accused Enrique Márquez of conspiring against the Maduro government on his television program. He called him “filled with hate” and linked him to Juan Barreto, whom he called “the trash of politics.”

It is worth noting that Cabello has made speeches in which he has threatened to “grab” the opposition, warning that if they try to provoke them, they will face severe repercussions. Dayana Krays released After 3 am (Venezuela time) the journalist, Dayana Krays, contacted LaDataEc and reported that she had been left “lying” on the ground, with no physical injuries. Despite his arrest, Krays said he would continue to exercise his right to freedom of the press. Pope calls for seeking the truth and avoiding violence in Venezuela Pope Francis expressed his concern about the situation in Venezuela and called on all parties to seek the truth and behave with moderation and avoid violence, in an appeal during the Sunday Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square. “I express my concern for Venezuela, which is experiencing a critical situation. I make a strong appeal to all parties to seek the truth and to behave with moderation to avoid any kind of violence,” the Pope said. He also urged “that disputes be resolved through dialogue for the good of the population and not for the interests of each party.” Francis also entrusted the country to the intercession of Our Lady of Coromoto, highly venerated in Venezuela, and the prayer of Blessed José Gregorio Hernández, which unites all Venezuelans.

*With information from EFE and AFP