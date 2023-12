Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro | Photo: EFE/Rayner Peña R.

The Venezuelan regime announced this Monday (18) the creation of a division of the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) to explore oil, gas and minerals in Essequibo, a region of almost 160 thousand square kilometers that belongs to Guyana and which is claimed by Caracas.

The Chavista regime's Oil Minister and president of PDVSA, Rafael Tellechea, said that the business units for oil development in Essequibo are already “activated and functioning”.

“We already have them activated, the business units are already functioning,” Tellechea told a group of journalists.

Guyana has previously authorized foreign companies to operate in the area.

On the 8th, dictator Nicolás Maduro signed a series of decrees to “formalize” the creation of the PDVSA division in the Essequibo region and grant licenses for the “exploitation of natural resources throughout the territory and all its seas” .

The Venezuelan decision comes amid a diplomatic crisis with Guyana, which accuses Caracas of violating its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Essequibo is a territory rich in oil and natural gas, which were discovered in 2015 by US-based ExxonMobil. Guyana has become one of the world's fastest growing economies thanks to estimated reserves of around 11 billion barrels of oil.

On Thursday (14), Maduro and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali had a meeting in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, when they agreed not to “mutually threaten each other” or use force and to refrain from intensifying any conflict or disagreement arising from of any dispute, such as that relating to Essequibo. (With EFE Agency)