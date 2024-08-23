– Episode of the 15 Minutos podcast talks about the “confirmation” of Maduro’s “election” in Venezuela.

*) The Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela ratified the “victory” of Nicolás Maduro in the July “election”.

This Court, like other Venezuelan institutions, is rigged by Chavismo. In other words, it is necessary to look at its disclosure with great, great suspicion.

In recent weeks, the court has been conducting an expert analysis of the voting records submitted by the also Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE), which had indicated Maduro’s victory in the election. However, according to reports, the Supreme Court has not been allowing inspectors and experts from opposition parties to follow this analysis.

This is yet another chapter in this “election” process, if you can call it that, that took place in Venezuela. Basically, an officialization of electoral fraud.

This episode of podcast 15 Minutes talks again about Maduro’s “election” in Venezuela. The The guest speaker is lawyer Luiz Fernando Casagrande Pereira. He is the former general coordinator of the Brazilian Academy of Electoral and Political Law (Abradep) and has served as an international observer for Transparencia Electoral America Latina.

***

The 15-minute podcast is a space for discussing important topics, always with analysis and the participation of the Gazeta do Povo team of journalists. From Monday to Friday, in a light and dynamic way, with a duration that fits into your busy day. Presented by journalist Márcio Miranda.

***

Technical sheet: ’15 minutes’, Gazeta do Povo’s news podcast #Presentation and script: Marcio Miranda; content direction: Rodrigo Fernandes; sound: Leonardo Bechtloff; distribution strategy: Marcus Ayres.