The Venezuelan dictatorship rejected this Monday (3) what it considered an “interference” by the European Union (EU), after the high representative for Foreign Affairs of the bloc, Josep Borrell, criticized the disqualification of the opponent María Corina Machado to hold public office of popular election in the country.

In a statement, the regime of Nicolás Maduro “categorically rejects the statement attributed” to Borrell, which “represents a new act of interference in matters that are the exclusive competence of the Venezuelan public authorities”.

“Venezuela does not accept the guardianship of any power or group of countries aligned with imperial reminiscences” and “reiterates to EU representatives that the legality and legitimacy of the Venezuelan electoral process does not depend and will not depend on any foreign actor”, adds the text.

In this sense, the Venezuelan dictatorship “requires” that the European bloc “abstain from issuing intrusive statements to preserve a respectful reciprocal relationship”.

Borrell considered this Monday that administrative sanctions such as those enacted against former deputy Machado, released last Friday (30), “undermine democracy and the rule of law and will only deepen the long political and social crisis in Venezuela. ”.

“The EU expresses its deep concern at decisions that seek to prevent members of the opposition from exercising their fundamental political rights,” the High Representative said in an official statement.

The Comptroller General of Venezuela reported on Friday that Machado was disqualified, which prevents her from holding elected public office for 15 years, after a property investigation in which – according to the institution – “errors and omissions in the declarations of assets appraised” were found during the corresponding audit.

Despite the impediment, the former deputy will compete on October 22 with 12 other candidates in the primaries organized by the main opposition coalition to choose the name that will face Chavismo in the 2024 presidential elections.

Maintaining Machado’s impediment, she will not be able to run for president against the candidate nominated by Chavismo, as her condition prevents her from registering as a candidate in the National Electoral Council (CNE) and, therefore, assuming the leadership of the State.