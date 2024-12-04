The Government of Nicolás Maduro confirmed this Tuesday the reactivation of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (Acnudh) in Venezuelan territory, which was expelled in February for alleged biases in its work, according to the Executive.

Through a statement, the Government responded to the statements of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, who urged Caracas on Monday to allow the 18 expelled representatives to enter Venezuela to reactivate the suspended office. as had been promised “previously in writing”, and urged the Executive to “cooperate in a more tangible way” with the ICC prosecutor’s office.

In February, the Venezuelan Government suspended the activities of the OHCHR technical office, established since September 2019, considering that they “instrumentalized” its work against the Executive.

However, two months later Maduro invited the OHCHR office to return to Venezuela and proposed overcoming “the differences”, a return that took place more than half a year later, according to EFE.









Investigation

On the other hand, the UN Human Rights Committee announced the opening of an investigation into the massive electoral fraud that occurred in Venezuela on July 28, requesting that the voting records not be destroyed.

A group of five lawyers from the Washington DC-based firm IHR Legal filed an investigation request against Venezuela before the committee last October, accusing the Government of Venezuela of massive electoral fraud, lack of transparency, and restrictions on voting abroad. , obstruction of citizen control and suppression of access to justice.

Paulo Abraoformer executive secretary of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), and one of the plaintiff lawyers, showed the notification of opening the case. The document sets out provisional measures while it is determined whether to advance with the investigation.

“The State party (Venezuela) has been requested to refrain from destroying the electoral material of the presidential elections, including the tally sheets, and other documents necessary to prepare the record of totalization, adjudication and proclamation,” the document highlights.

For the lawyers of the consulting firm IHR Legal, the opening of the case is a “crucial advance in the fight for democracy and human rights in Venezuela.” They hope that it will be concluded with a “transcendent and historic decision that will confirm that Nicolás Maduro is not the elected president of Venezuela.”

Chasing pattern

They highlighted that in their complaint they made an effort to point out that the pattern of persecution increased in Venezuela before, during and after the elections. “It is a systematic pattern of ignoring the popular will expressed in the vote, when the electoral results do not favor Nicolás Maduro and his allies,” they stated.

And they added: «Violations of political rights are alleged to the detriment of an ordinary Venezuelan (non-candidate), a member of a group of millions of Venezuelan men and women whose human rights have been violated by the electoral fraud that Nicolás Maduro intends to carry out on January 10. 2025».

They emphasized that “despite the fact that 99% of the millions of Venezuelans living abroad were prevented from voting, the scrutiny records published by the opposition reveal that the incumbent government lost the elections by an overwhelming majority of those who did vote. inside Venezuela.