The attorney general of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, who is linked to the Chavista dictator Nicolás Maduro, announced this Wednesday (20) the arrest of two more members of the Vamos Venezuela party, of the opposition and presidential candidate María Corina Machado, disqualified by the Caracas regime.

They are Henry Alviárez, identified as the campaign coordinator of Vamos Venezuela, and Dignora Hernández, identified as a leader of the opposing party.

Both arrests took place, according to the independent Venezuelan website Cocouyo Effectfollowing the release of an alleged video where another arrested opponent, Emilio Brandt Ulloa, also a member of Vamos Venezuela, “confesses” the participation of Alviárez and Hernández in the alleged “conspiracy” plan underway against Maduro.

The opponents, according to Ulloa's “confession”, wanted to organize “violent” protests against the regime, which would culminate in possible attacks on military barracks. Also according to the “confession” of the arrested opponent, if the demonstrations did not result in Corina Machado being qualified to contest this year's presidential elections, a group of military exiles from Venezuela would be coordinated to take over the country's military bases.

The new arrests, however, appear to be part of Maduro's new wave of persecution against opponents, months before the presidential election that will take place on July 28, where the Chavista dictator will try to remain in power.

Earlier, Marta Valiñas, head of the UN Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela, corroborated this view by calling the arrests a “new wave of repression by Venezuelan authorities against political opponents.”

Saab also mentioned that there are still seven outstanding arrest warrants, related to an alleged plan by opponents to “prevent” the referendum held last year on the annexation of Essequibo.

Around 12 political opponents have been arrested in Venezuela since January.