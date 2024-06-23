Monterrey Mexico.– Venezuela took advantage of the early expulsion of forward Enner Valencia to defeat Ecuador 2-1, in a Group B duel of the Copa América 2024, played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

A reckless tackle by Valencia in the 22nd minute, for hitting an opponent, when the Ecuadorian team was close to scoring a goal, caused the red card shown by referee Wilmar Roldán, who had to rely on the VAR to make his decision. .

With one less player, Ecuador managed to stabilize and even dominated the Venezuelans during the first half, to take advantage on the scoreboard with a goal from Jeremy Sarmiento at 44′. Sarmiento took advantage of a rejection inside the enemy area, to ignite the ball with right leg and leaving goalkeeper Rafael Romo without a chance.

For the second half, Ecuador slowed down and little by little Venezuela took advantage of the numerical advantage to turn around, with scores from Eduard Bello (74′) and Jhonder Cadiz (64′).

Both Venezuela and Ecuador make up Group B, where the Mexican National Team is also located. In fact, Venezuelans and Mexicans will face each other next Wednesday.