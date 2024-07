Venezuelan opposition supporters during a rally in La Victoria | Photo: EFE/Rayner Peña

The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), an alliance opposing the Venezuelan regime, denounced this Tuesday (23) that the Chavista dictatorship, led by Nicolás Maduro, has made it difficult to accredit witnesses to follow the elections on the 28th.

Three opponents said there are “obstacles” in the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) system for the mass registration of witnesses who will monitor the vote.

The PUD says it registered more than 90,000 witnesses, but had “technical difficulties” that prevented it from printing the credentials needed to perform the function on election day.

“It was not possible to advance in the mass accreditation of witnesses due to a system that, apparently, was designed to slow down the process,” said Delsa Solórzano, leader of the Citizen Encounter party, accompanied by Juan Carlos Caldera, leader of the Justice First party, another member of the PUD, and Perkins Rocha, campaign advisor for the coalition and spokesperson for candidate González Urrutia.

“These obstacles of electoral engineering cannot, at this time, be supported and are not typical of what has been said (…) it is the best electoral system in the world [frase repetida pelo ditador Nicolás Maduro em comícios]. We believe that this is a problem that needs to be resolved urgently for everyone. (…) Without witnesses, there is ultimately no transparent electoral process,” said Rocha.

The opposition stated that it contacted the CNE to resolve the issue, but received no response.