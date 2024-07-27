Venezuela has closed its borders to the movement of people and vehicles ahead of the presidential elections this Sunday (28). The operational commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), Domingo Hernández Lárez, announced the measure this Friday (26) via X.

A recent resolution from the Ministries of Defense and Internal Affairs, dated July 18, establishes “strict control” over “the border movement of people, both by land, air and sea, as well as the passage of vehicles,” but without referring to any type of closure.

Hernández Lárez highlighted that this initiative, which began to be applied at 00:01 this Friday (local time, 1:01 in Brasília), will be extended until 8:00 next Monday (29), although the joint ministerial resolution indicated that the end of the “strict control” would be at 23:59 on the 29th.

Commander says measure should prevent threats

The FANB commander explained that the objective of the measure is to “protect the inviolability of the borders and prevent activities by people who may pose threats to the security” of the country, which borders Brazil and Colombia.

“Security and citizen support agencies have the duty to implement special measures that provide due protection to citizens to guarantee their right to participate in the presidential elections of July 28,” said Hernández Lárez.

The resolution of the Defense and Interior ministries, which “may extend the established deadlines and times”, also provides that “the suspension of the carrying of firearms and bladed weapons remains” and “the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages is prohibited throughout the national territory”.

“Public meetings and demonstrations, gatherings of people and any other similar act that could disrupt or affect the normal development” of the electoral process are also prohibited.

Opposition candidate called for border with Colombia to be opened

In a statement released last Wednesday, anti-Chavista candidate Daniel Ceballos asked that the border between Venezuela and Colombia be kept open on election day, to facilitate the passage of Venezuelans residing in the Andean country who wish to exercise their right to vote.

Ceballos later said he had achieved his goal, a claim that is refuted by today’s FANB announcement.