Venezuela’s financial losses since 2015, when US sanctions were imposed on the country by the administration of then President Barack Obama, amounted to $ 232 billion, Delcy Rodriguez, Executive Vice President of Venezuela, said on April 22 at the seminar “National Unity for Economic Recovery under Sanctions” .

“Influence (Sanctions. – Ed.) You could see in the fall in oil production. It’s easy to say, but the loss of $ 232 billion in the main source of income at the time meant 99% of income in foreign currency, ”Rodriguez said at an event broadcast by the TV channel VTV.

The politician calculated that the United States has imposed a total of more than 20 thousand sanctions against 35 countries and is in a state of economic or armed conflict with the whole world, trying to “secure its future existence.”

When the United States declared the country a “threat to its national security,” Venezuela has had 929 unilateral sanctions since 2015, of which 60% are United States restrictive measures, Rodriguez said. Thus, according to her, the US policy “destroys entire nations.”

On April 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, at a press conference following negotiations with his Venezuelan counterpart Ivan Gil, noted that the United States can deceive at any moment, and everyone is well aware of this, speaking about a possible easing of sanctions. Lavrov noted that Russia will do everything possible to ensure that the Venezuelan economy becomes less and less dependent on the whims and geopolitical games of the United States.

On the same day, Lavrov announced the increase in cooperation between the Russian Federation and Venezuela on numerous projects in oil production and the development of gas facilities.

On November 26, 2022, the US authorities allowed Chevron to supply oil and petroleum products from Venezuela. It was noted that the easing does not allow the payment of taxes and royalties to Caracas, as well as dividends from the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela).

The United States eased oil sanctions against Venezuela in response to an agreement reached between the authorities and the opposition of the Bolivarian Republic. Moreover, Washington stressed that it is ready to further ease restrictions, subject to elections in Venezuela. However, on November 27 last year, the head of the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Democrat Robert Menendez, said that the United States would immediately impose sanctions on Venezuela if it delays the process of negotiations with the country’s opposition.