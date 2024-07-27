To get to the elections this Sunday, Venezuela went through a period of disqualifications of political leaders, mass rallies and international tension and a bitter contest on and off social networks. The battle between Nicolás Maduro and Edmundo González Urrutia is also marked by the figure of María Corina Machado, who despite her disqualification managed to unite the opposition and is de facto the driving force behind the opposition candidacy. For months, the hypothesis of a possible cancellation of the elections and the repression of the government’s security forces marked this event.

In the days leading up to the vote, expectations have been raised following the expulsion of electoral observers and the statements of Latin American leaders who have called for respect for the results. Through this video, EL PAÍS reviews the events that marked the electoral campaign.

