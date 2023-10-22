The first voting centers for Venezuela’s primary elections, which will choose the opposition candidate to face Chavismo in the 2024 presidential elections, opened their doors at 8 a.m. local time (9 a.m. in Brasília), in accordance with the schedule established by the organization to start the process.

Ten candidates are running in the opposition’s internal elections, out of the 13 initially registered, after former governor Henrique Capriles and former deputies Freddy Superlano and Roberto Enríquez withdrew their candidacies just a few days before the elections.

The candidates are oppositionists María Corina Machado, Carlos Prosperi, Andrés Caleca, Tamara Adrián, Delsa Solórzano, Andrés Velásquez, César Pérez Vivas, César Almeida, Gloria Pinho and Luis Farías.

A EFE Agency identified small incidents at some voting points, such as the absence of witnesses or other members of the table, which forced others involved to wait for their arrival.

For these elections, the closed voter registration totals just over 20 million people, inside and outside Venezuela, where voting centers were set up in 28 countries, after voting was canceled in Argentina, as it coincided with the presidential elections in Argentina. country, and in Israel, due to the war with Hamas.

Former deputy María Corina Machado is projected as the undisputed winner of these elections, with an advantage in voting intention polls five times greater than that of her closest competitor, former deputy Carlos Prosperi, who filed objections asking for the primaries to be postponed , less than 24 hours before opening.

According to Prosperi, the organizers of the election acted unequally when choosing the personnel who will work at the polling stations, where there is “a disproportionate tendency” in favor of Machado, said the former legislator, without providing further arguments.

Despite the “serious irregularities” reported, he confirmed this Saturday that he remains in the competition to “eradicate these vices”, although he has conditioned the recognition of the results to multiple factors, among which he named the possibility of “some voting tables not being installed”. or there are cases in which the minutes present numbers that differ from the manual vote count.

The other candidates highlighted their support for the organization of the process and asked citizens to vote in the 3,010 centers installed across the country, as the first step towards putting an end to Chavismo, in power since 1999.

As it is a self-managed process, which does not have the usual centers used by the electoral body, voting points are located in places such as public squares, private residences, commercial establishments and parking lots.