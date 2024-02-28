Venezuela still does not have a date for the presidential elections. However, this Wednesday, the National Assembly announced the signing of an agreement with opposition sectors, but that does not include the Unitary Platform. This new document replaces the Barbados agreement, generating a new political cycle in the country.

Jorge Rodriguezpresident of Parliament, insisted that this new document stipulates electoral guarantees and that the date of the election will be decided by the National Electoral Council (CNE) within the 27 date proposals presented.

“We have fulfilled the Barbados agreement (…). This agreement is the development of the agreement and replaces it. It is much broader“Rodríguez told the media

This new agreement was signed by 152 people who, according to Rodríguez, represent 97 percent of the opposition parties.



Among the points of the document is the commitment to recognize the winning candidate and the regulation of social networks for the campaign, which will be established by the CNE.

What is the Barbados agreement?

The Barbados agreement was a mechanism signed between the ruling party and the oppositionrepresented in the Unitary Platform, on October 17, 2023 in which they committed to giving electoral guarantees for the next presidential elections that correspond to this 2024.

Under the auspices of Norway and the support of the United States, the commitment also included the release of political prisoners, which occurred in the first phase with the handover of Álex Saab in exchange for 10 Americans imprisoned in Caracas.

DEVELOPING…

ANA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS