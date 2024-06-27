Venezuela is serious in this Copa América. Two games, two victories and a big quarterfinal. La Vinotinto overcame a bad first half to beat Mexico thanks to a penalty goal from Salomón Rondón and the miracles of goalkeeper Rafael Romo, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

According to the criteria of

Orbelin Pineda He had the tie from the penalty spot five minutes from time but Romo, the hero of the afternoon, avoided it. And El Tri started better.

He had a plan and he followed it to the letter. The first minute had not passed when a long ball was brought down by Antuna and given to Giménez, who missed it by a hair. Shortly after, the same thing: ball behind the defense and run by Julián Quiñones. One of the Tri’s best chances would come from the boots of the 9.

Venezuela vs. Mexico Photo:EFE Share

“We are a pretty annoying team,” Salmón Rondón gloated this Wednesday, who extended his lead as the top scorer in the history of Vinotinto to 42 goals with a penalty that anticipated his country’s classification to the quarterfinals of the Cup. America. “We had a pretty complicated match, but we knew how to counteract Mexico with our virtues,” said ‘the Gladiator’

Venezuela vs. Mexico Photo:EFE Share

Party in the Venezuelan locker room

The euphoria in Venezuela is totalas the team gives a new example of its growth, already evident in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The team does not want to have a ceiling and dreams big in the Copa América. Meanwhile, the interior of Vinotinto is pure party.

In videos broadcast on social networks you can see part of the celebration that the players had when achieving this victory.

SPORTS

More sports news