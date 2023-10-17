You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Venezuela vs. Chili.
They faced each other on the fourth day of the qualifiers.
Venezuela beat Chile 3-0 this Tuesday and added three golden points that fuel their dream of playing in a soccer World Cup for the first time in 2026.
Yeferson Soteldo scored the first in first-half stoppage time (45+1) and assisted in a spectacular way for Salomón Rondón, Vinotinto’s top scorer, to score in the 72nd and Darwin Machís closed the account in the 79th.
The goal suited Soteldo, the Argentine River Plate forward, who played 100 games with the Venezuelan shirt. The victory places Venezuela second in the table along with Brazil, with 7 points, two behind the leader Argentina.
South America has six direct places for the 2026 World Cup, while the seventh placed team will play a playoff against a team from another continent.
