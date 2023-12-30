Venezuela carries out military exercises in response to British ship in Guyana

The Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) of Venezuela continues the military exercises that began on Thursday (28) in the country's Atlantic region, in response to the arrival of a British warship off the coast of Guyana, which Caracas considers a threat due to of the territorial dispute it maintains with the country.

“FANB remains mobilized in the joint action military exercise with the interoperability of naval and aerospace assets of the Eastern Atlantic territorial defense system,” said the military institution's operational strategic commander, Domingo Hernández Lárez, on the X social network.

He explained that these maneuvers, which have already begun, serve to assess “the levels of readiness, the high reaction capacity and the cohesion of the task force, in carrying out the mission of guaranteeing sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Hernández Lárez published photographs showing air, sea and land operations that, according to Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro on Thursday, are being carried out in the state of Sucre, in the northeast of the country, located in the Caribbean Sea.

The president condemned the arrival of the British Navy ship HMS Trent in Guyana, a former colony of the United Kingdom, which he considers a “rupture” of the agreements he signed on December 14 with the Guyanese president, Irfaan Ali, with whom he was committed not to threaten each other and avoid incidents in this dispute.

Following the announcement of the ship's arrival, Venezuela sent 5,682 “fighters”, 28 aircraft and 16 vessels, among others, to these exercises, the duration and scope of which are unknown.

Today, Ali insisted on his commitment to maintaining “peaceful relations” with Venezuela and stated that the ship's arrival “does not pose a threat to anyone” as these actions “are in no way intended to be aggressive or constitute an offensive act against any State”.

The dispute with Guyana increased after Venezuela approved on December 3, in a unilateral plebiscite, the annexation of the disputed area under the control of Georgetown and whose controversy is in the hands of the International Court of Justice.