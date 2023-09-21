The Venezuelan authorities deployed 11,000 troops to retake Tocorón, the most renowned prison in Venezuela that had fallen into the hands of the armed group Tren de Aragua. According to journalistic accounts, the prison would have become a kind of citadel where the inmates lived with their families and from where the criminal gang operated. The Venezuelan Government reported that the center will be vacated and restructured.

The Government of Venezuela claimed to have prevented a “massive escape” in the Tocorón prison, located in the state of Aragua, after a strong police and military operation that included the mobilization of armored vehicles and the deployment of 11,000 security forces agents.

“We detected some tunnels. We have prevented a massive escape and we have controlled all those deprived of liberty and we have also captured some people with weapons,” Remigio Ceballos, Minister of the Interior and Justice, told state television.

The official explained that the detention center was “completely liberated” and that they discovered “a large number of inadequate spaces” in the prison, where the leaders of the transnational criminal gang the Tren de Aragua, with a presence in Chile, Peru, Bolivia and Colombia.

“We have put an end to these irregularities found in this space” in which “crime reigned,” the minister reiterated, without offering more details about the type of illicit activities discovered. “A center of conspiracy and crime, used by an international criminal network against the Venezuelan population, was dismantled,” he added.

Dozens of relatives of the inmates, some who even lived inside the prison, were stationed outside waiting for “news.” “I’m waiting for them to tell me where they are taking my husband. I have no news (…). I lived there, but they took us out,” said Gladys Hernández.

“I’m afraid that they won’t come out alive,” Rubieles Mejías, partner of another of the inmates, told AFP.

The prison had become a kind of citadel. It had a swimming pool, a baseball field, a zoo, bars, casinos, ATMs and even a nightclub inside, according to an investigation carried out by Ronna Rísquez, a journalist who has followed the movements of the Aragua Train for years, and according to relatives of the prisoners confirm.

Videos on social networks showed women and children inside the premises, from where columns of smoke were coming out. Public television showed images of prisoners in rows, sitting on the ground, most with their hands handcuffed awaiting transfer.

Second phase: “search, pursuit and capture”

Domingo Hernández Lárez, strategic operational commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, FANB, reported on X, formerly Twitter, that members of the special forces detained two subjects, “who had escaped through a tunnel in the penitentiary center.”

According to him, the authorities began “the second phase” of the government intervention plan, which includes the “search, pursuit and capture” of “fugitive criminals,” although they did not specify the number of fugitives.

The objective, he reiterated, “is the dismantling and putting an end to the organized criminal gangs that operated from the penitentiary center.” Venezuelan authorities affirm that the inmates will be transferred to some of the country’s 85 prisons, which, according to the Venezuelan Prison Observatory, have an overpopulation of over 50%.

Members of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) sit in an armored vehicle in front of the Tocorón prison in Tocorón, Aragua state, Venezuela, on September 20, 2023. © YURI CORTEZ / AFP

OVP affirms that the intervention was agreed

The Venezuelan Prisons Observatory, OVP, stated that the police and military intervention carried out in the Tocorón prison “was discussed” with members of the transnational criminal organization Tren de Aragua.

“As an organization we are in favor of regaining control of the prisons that are under the pranato (criminal leadership), but we do not believe in negotiated takeovers so that the pranes (inmates) leave and do not pay for the crimes committed,” he assured. the NGO in a statement.

The entity states that “sources close to the military operation” said “that many of the prisoners” managed to escape through tunnels and took shelter in nearby mountains.

An AFP team reported that security personnel were removing various objects from the prison, including televisions, microwaves and air conditioners.

The NGO urged the Government of Venezuela to “show” the faces of the main leaders of the Aragua Train, as well as the seized weapons, in order to “give peace of mind to the population and guarantee transparency.”

Carlos Nieto Palma, general coordinator of the NGO A Window for Freedom, said that the operation was evidence that control of prisons is not in the hands of the State and recalled the obligation to guarantee the rights of detainees.

“With this action the Government is recognizing the prison chaos we are experiencing and how negligent it has been in solving it, especially in this facility. We are waiting for more information, although unofficially we know of deaths and injuries,” he told the press.

A transnational band

For Ronna Rísquez, the operation was “something that could happen at any time.”

According to the journalist, the gang has about 5,000 members in South America and the government intervention was due to pressure from countries in the region such as Colombia, Chile and Peru, “which have denounced the presence of an armed group such as the Tren de Aragua operating in their territories with impunity”.

The Tren de Aragua was formed in 2014, initially involved in criminal activities such as kidnappings, robberies, drug trafficking, prostitution and extortion. Later it also expanded to illegal gold exploitation.

There are allegations that the members of this criminal organization receive orders from the leaders until now imprisoned in Tocorón. The Aragua Train has received attention both nationally and internationally for its scope and the violence associated with its operations in several countries.

With EFE and local media