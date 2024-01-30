The year 2023 was marked by a significant increase in repression and violence against human rights defenders in Venezuela, according to a report released by the Center for Defenders and Justice (CDJ), an independent NGO that monitors and documents the situation of these activists in the South American country.

CDJ is an organization founded in 2017, whose mission is to promote and defend human rights in Venezuela, especially for defenders who work in conditions of risk and vulnerability.

According to the report, 524 attacks and incidents were recorded against the security of people and organizations fighting for justice and freedom in Venezuela, which represents, according to the CDJ, a growth of 32% compared to the year 2022, when 396 cases were documented.

According to the CDJ, attacks against human rights defenders, which are often perpetrated by agents of the Venezuelan State, such as police, military, public servants and paramilitary groups, included threats (67 cases), physical attacks (137 cases), detentions arbitrary attacks (four cases), restrictions on freedom of expression and association, defamation campaigns (298 cases) and invasions of offices and homes.

“We observed more sophisticated and targeted repressive methods to neutralize the activities of those who promote, defend and demand rights, supported by a logic that aims to promote terror against people and defending organizations”, points out the organization.

In its document, the CDJ also denounced the Venezuelan regime's attempts to control and restrict the activities of NGOs through arbitrary laws and measures, which, according to the organization, violate the principles of transparency, participation and cooperation between the State and civil society .

Currently, the National Assembly (the Venezuelan Parliament), which is commanded by Chavismo, is debating the Bill on Inspection, Regularization, Operation and Financing of NGOs and the like, which is nothing more than an attempt by the Caracas regime to try to control and intimidate organizations that are still trying to publicize acts of persecution and systematic violation of human rights in Venezuela, say opponents.

According to Amnesty International, if approved, the project will force all NGOs operating in the country to comply with “abusive measures” imposed by the Chavista dictatorship so as not to have to “face criminal proceedings”.

With these actions, which aim to criminalize and attack those who exercise the right to defend, demand and promote human rights in the country, the CDJ points out that the regime led by Nicolás Maduro is violating its international obligations

Persecution against the opposition

The CDJ report was released in the same week that Venezuela intensified its persecution against the political opposition, announcing the arrest of more than 30 people, most of them opponents, on charges of an alleged “conspiracy” against the Chavista regime.

Furthermore, in the same week, the Supreme Court of Venezuela, controlled by Chavismo, confirmed the political disqualification of María Corina Machado, opposition candidate for president, a measure that was criticized by the Organization of American States (OAS) and countries such as the United States, Argentina, Ecuador, United Kingdom and Uruguay.

The Vamos Venezuela party, which is led by Machado, also reported last week the arrest of three of its members. The party claims that they were arbitrarily arrested and taken to court without the presence of their lawyers. Vamos Venezuela also recalled that the three are unable to communicate with their families.

The Venezuelan opposition faces a challenging scenario for the presidential elections scheduled to take place this year, in which Maduro intends to remain in power, despite the serious economic, social and humanitarian crisis that is plaguing the South American country.

According to the United Nations (UN) refugee agency, more than 5 million Venezuelans have left the country in recent years, fleeing shortages of food, medicine, fuel and basic services, as well as violence and repression.

Last year, Caracas and the opposition signed an agreement in Barbados for “free and fair” elections, which should include the participation of all political actors and international observation. However, such an agreement could be “deathly wounded”, as Maduro himself said when citing the alleged case of conspiracy against his regime.