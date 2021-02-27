Venezuela’s foreign ministry has called the US missile strike on targets in Syria Washington’s return to endless war. RIA News.

“Venezuela strongly condemns the US military attack on Syrian territory and expresses strong solidarity with the people and government of this fraternal country. It is regrettable that Washington is returning to an endless war and abandoning diplomacy and international law, ”the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the United States attacked pro-Iranian militias in response to recent attacks on US and coalition troops in Iraq.

According to him, the airstrike was delivered by order of the head of the White House, Joseph Biden.