Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the United States missile attack on targets in Syria. This is stated in a statement on the department’s page in Twitter…

Diplomats called Washington’s departure from diplomacy and international law “regrettable” and a return to “endless war.”

“Venezuela strongly condemns the US military attack on Syrian territory and expresses strong solidarity with the people and government of this fraternal country,” the statement said.

On February 25, Reuters reported that the United States launched an airstrike against a facility in Syria that may belong to the Iranian military. Later, the information about the strike was confirmed by the Pentagon.

Several people were killed in the attack, according to The Washington Post. According to the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, the blow was dealt to the Shiite group, which earlier made sorties in Iraq, including against the interests of the United States.

On February 26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that the American side had warned the Russian military a couple of minutes before the upcoming airstrike.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in turn, called the US strikes on targets in Syria aggression and a violation of the country’s territorial integrity.