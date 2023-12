Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

The Venezuelan regime “demanded” on Friday (15) that David Cameron, UK Foreign Minister, “takes his hands off Latin America” and takes care of his “own affairs”, after he took a stance on the meeting that took place between Venezuela and Guyana this Thursday (14) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The person who made these statements about Cameron was Yván Gil, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Chavista regime, through his account on X (formerly Twitter).

Gil also stated that the “imperialist and colonialist attitude” of the United Kingdom was responsible for what he called the “theft of Guiana Essequiba” (as Venezuela calls the Essequibo) in 1899, when an international arbitration award granted the territory to what was then British Guiana.

Venezuela considers the arbitration award null and void and signed the 1966 Geneva Agreement with the United Kingdom, which provides for a “peaceful and negotiated solution” to the dispute, which became even more intense after the Nicolás Maduro regime held a unilateral referendum in the last day 3 to annex the region and ordered the creation of a military division in a province that borders Essequibo.

Maduro and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali met on Thursday in the Caribbean country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines where they pledged “not to threaten each other or use force in relation to Essequibo”. They also agreed to pursue a “direct dialogue”, “without interference from third parties”.

Essequibo is an area of ​​almost 160 thousand square kilometers, rich in natural resources, which corresponds to around 70% of Guyana's territory. (With EFE Agency)