Venezuela's Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino López, classified as “provocations” the announcement of sending a British warship to Guyana, with which Caracas disputes the Essequibo region.

“A warship in waters to be delimited? And then? What about the commitment to good neighborliness and peaceful coexistence? And the agreement not to threaten and use force against each other under any circumstances?”, wrote López in X.

“We remain alert to these provocations that put the peace and stability of the Caribbean and our America at risk!”, added the Chavista minister.

A British Ministry of Defense spokesperson confirmed that HMS Trent, a British ship that had been sent to the Caribbean to combat drug trafficking, would be transferred following Venezuela's threats to annex Essequibo.

The dispute between Caracas and Georgetown dates back to the 19th century, when Guyana was still a colony of the United Kingdom. An international arbitration award in 1899 established Essequibo as part of British Guiana.

The 1966 Geneva Agreement, signed on the eve of Guyanese independence from the United Kingdom, did not contradict this understanding, but admitted that Venezuela could contest it. The dispute would have to be resolved within four years, but this did not happen.

Venezuela became interested in the region again in recent years, when large oil reserves were discovered in Essequibo.

On the 3rd, in a contested referendum, the Venezuelan population approved the annexation of the region, corresponding to 70% of Guyanese territory.

Then, the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro announced measures such as the creation of an integral defense zone in Guiana Essequiba, as Caracas calls the Guyanese region, and a Venezuelan state in the area and orders for the country's state-owned companies to explore and issue licenses for exploration. of oil and other resources in the region.

The Venezuelan government also released a map showing Essequibo as part of Venezuela and is issuing identity documents to residents of Guyanese territory in the city of Tumeremo, located in the Venezuelan province of Bolívar, close to the border with Guyana.

In a meeting held on the 14th in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, and Maduro committed to seeking a peaceful solution to the dispute.

In a statement released after the meeting, Venezuela and Guyana said they agreed that “directly or indirectly, they will not threaten or use force against each other under any circumstances, including those arising from any dispute existing between both States.”

It was also decided that the two parties will meet again, this time in Brazil, within the next three months “or at another agreed time” for talks on the disputed territory. For the negotiations, a mixed commission was created with Guyanese and Venezuelan representatives.