Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil called the European Union’s (EU) High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, “shameless” on Thursday (29), after he said that the bloc’s countries had decided not to recognize the “democratic legitimacy” of dictator Nicolás Maduro.

“The shameless Borrell, the same one who has been bringing the European Union to the brink of collapse for years, the one who kneels before the massacre and genocide in Palestine and the one who failed to promote a clown like [o líder oposicionista venezuelano Juan] Guaido [que teve um governo paralelo ao de Maduro entre 2019 e 2022, reconhecido pela UE] in Europe, now wants to ignore Venezuela’s democratic institutions,” wrote Gil on the social network Threads.

“In the homeland of [Símon] Bolívar, where we expelled the European empires from our lands with blood and fire, we do not care about your comments, we know that your knees can no longer withstand Washington’s orders, but Venezuela must be respected, here the Constitution and democracy triumphed, dedicate your last days in office to assuming all the defeats you suffered, leave us in peace, enough of so much interference”, said Gil, who told Borrell that “your new Guaidó has also failed”.

It is a reference to the opposition candidate in the July 28 presidential election, Edmundo González, who won the election, according to copies of voting records made available on a website.

The Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) proclaimed Maduro the winner of the election, a result that was ratified by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), but the two bodies did not present records proving the dictator’s victory.

On Wednesday, Borrell, who usually shrugs off Venezuela’s insults, said EU countries had decided not to recognize Maduro’s “democratic legitimacy” as president-elect because no electoral records were presented.

“He will continue to be the de facto president, yes, but we deny democratic legitimacy based on an outcome that cannot be verified,” said the European official, who also explained that member countries chose not to impose new sanctions on Venezuela, after having already sanctioned 55 political figures in the country.

On Thursday, the foreign ministers of the European Union countries agreed not to recognize the electoral victory claimed by Maduro, but did not reach an agreement to recognize the triumph of the opposition, Spanish diplomatic sources told EFE. (With EFE Agency)