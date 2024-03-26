The chancellery of Nicolás Maduro's regime called the statement issued this Tuesday (26) by the Brazilian government “gray and interventionist”, which stated that it was following the situation in the neighboring country with “concern”.

In the statement, the Venezuelan regime defended its “diplomatic conduct” and “friendly relations with Brazil”, emphasizing that it “never made value judgments about Brazilian internal political processes”. With this, he demanded “respect for the principle of non-interference in its internal affairs”.

“The Venezuelan government has maintained a conduct that is faithful to the principles that govern diplomacy and friendly relations with Brazil, and under no circumstances does it issue, nor will it issue value judgments on the political and judicial processes taking place in that country, consequently it has the morality to demand the strictest respect for the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and in our democracy, one of the most robust in the region”, says the statement.

“It is noteworthy that the Brazilian Foreign Ministry is not concerned with the attempts at 'magnicide' and destabilization that have been dismantled in recent weeks, including yesterday's attempt, when an 'extremist' from the organization Vente Venezuela was arrested with weapons, willing to attack against the life of President Nicolás Maduro Moros, during the impressive demonstration that accompanied him at the time of his registration as a candidate”, cited the document, referring to the accusation made by the Caracas regime that members of the party of the opposition María Corina Machado had tried to attack Maduro.

This accusation has already been denied by Vamos Venezuela, which in recent weeks has had several members arrested and persecuted on charges of crimes against the State.

Despite the criticism, the Maduro regime thanked President Lula for his stance against international sanctions, which were imposed on Venezuela precisely because of its persistent human rights violations.

“Finally, the Bolivarian Government is grateful for President Lula Da Silva's expressions of solidarity, which directly and unequivocally condemn the criminal blockade and sanctions that the United States government illegally imposed, with the aim of causing harm to our people”, concludes the Venezuelan text.

This Monday (25), seven Latin American countries, including Argentina and Uruguay, issued a joint statement expressing concern about the obstacles imposed by Chavismo to the registration of Corina Yoris, chosen by Machado as a candidate for the opposition platform.

Yoris's impeachment, without reason, calls into question the integrity of the Venezuelan electoral process. Brazil, however, did not sign this statement.