The decision comes after the Peruvian government recognized Edmundo González as Venezuelan president instead of Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuela has broken off diplomatic relations with Peru, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil said on Tuesday (July 30, 2024). The decision comes after the Peruvian government recognized Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center), the opposition candidate to Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left), as president of Venezuela.

“The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has decided to break off diplomatic relations with the Republic of Peru”, he wrote Gil on X (ex-Twitter). “We are forced to take this decision after the Peruvian Foreign Minister’s reckless statements, which ignore the will of the Venezuelan people and our Constitution.”, he added.

O Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru stated on Tuesday (July 30) that he recognizes Edmundo González as the elected president. The statement was released by the country’s state broadcaster, TV Peru.

“This position is shared by several countries, governments and international organizations.”, said the minister, Javier González Olaechea.

The announcement was made 2 days after Maduro’s victory, according to the CNE (National Electoral Council). Olaechea, however, called the reelection “electoral fraud” to perpetuate themselves in power.

The foreign minister reported that he sent a message to the leader of the opposition in Venezuela, María Corina Machado, conveying the Peruvian government’s solidarity with her and Edmundo González.

The minister confirmed his trip to Washington (USA) to participate in the OAS (Organization of American States) meeting, where the issue of Venezuela will be discussed. The country has been the scene of several protests since the election results.

Survey of the Poder360 shows that as of Tuesday (July 30) at least 12 countries have recognized the reelection of President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left). Among these are those with regimes considered authoritarian, such as Belarus, Iran and Qatar.

At least 18 countries and the EU (European Union) have said they do not recognize the legitimacy of the Chavista victory and question the fairness of the electoral process, held on Sunday (28 July).

NICOLÁS MADURO

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, 60, leads an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. For example, he keeps people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”.

There are also restrictions described in OAS reports (on the “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council by an illegitimate National Assembly) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (of October 2022in November 2022 it’s from March 2023).

