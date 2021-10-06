Duel with a view Qatar 2022. Tite’s men, firmly at the top of the standings with full points, cross paths with the Venezuelans. Four points for them

Brazil does not want to stop their unbridled race towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In the single South American group (ten teams present), the verdeoro lead the standings with full points: 24 points in eight days, with 19 goals scored and only two conceded . However, there is an asterisk by virtue of the incredibly suspended challenge against Argentina, but despite the game in less, Tite’s national team already has a great advantage over the pursuers: +6 on Albiceleste and +9 on Uruguay, which however has in fact played one more game. On the next day the trip to Venezuela is scheduled, last in the standings with only four points: it spun in South America.

THE LATEST RESULTS – Also considering the America’s Cup, Venezuela has not won a match since last November 17, at home against Chile: 2-1 in the match valid for the qualifiers in Qatar 2022. Last flash, then the darkness: two victories and two draws in the Copa America, with the exit already in the group stage, and three defeats out of three in the challenges to the World Cup played after the summer (1-3 against Argentina, 1-0 at Peru and 2-1 away against Paraguay). After the defeat in the Copa America final against Argentina, however, Brazil had the better of Chile (1-0 away with a match goal by Everton Ribeiro) and Peru (2-0 home with goals from Everton and Neymar). In between, the aforementioned match against Argentina.

PREVIOUS – In addition to the already complicated situation at the outset, Venezuela also has to deal with the extremely negative balance sheet against Brazil. The two national teams have in fact faced each other 27 times, with the verdeoro who have found victory on 23 occasions: three draws and only one the success of Venezuela, moreover in a friendly match (2-0 on 7 June 2008 with goals from Maldonado and Ronald Vargas). In the Copa America last summer, Brazil won easily, 3-0: goals from Marquinhos in the first half, goals from Neymar and Gabigol in the second half. In short, for Venezuela there is a real mountain to climb. Also because Brazil does not seem to have any intention of stopping.

