The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday (29) that it is awaiting “the publication by the National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE) of data disaggregated by polling station” from the presidential elections in the country this Sunday (28) to take a position on the election. The ministry, however, ignored the reports of aggressions and arbitrary arrests registered in the country and welcomed the “peaceful nature of yesterday’s election day”.

During the early hours of this Monday (29), the CNE announced the election results with the victory of dictator Nicolás Maduro. The Chavista had 51.2% of the votes against 44.2% of Edmundo González, of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the main name of the opposition.

Brazil’s position is eagerly awaited by Caracas and other Latin American nations. The country did not send observers to monitor Sunday’s vote, but President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) appointed the former foreign minister and his special advisor for international affairs, Celso Amorim, to represent him in the neighboring country during the process.

“The Brazilian government welcomes the peaceful nature of yesterday’s elections in Venezuela and is closely following the counting process. It also reaffirms the fundamental principle of popular sovereignty, to be observed through the impartial verification of the results. In this context, it awaits the publication by the National Electoral Council of data disaggregated by polling station, an essential step for the transparency, credibility and legitimacy of the election result,” says the note from Itamaraty.

Marked by maneuvers by the Maduro regime to remain in power, the results released by the CNE during the early hours of the morning have been observed with caution. According to the Itamaraty, the publication of data broken down by polling station is “an essential step towards the transparency, credibility and legitimacy of the election result.”

Having ruled Venezuela for more than a decade, Maduro’s autocratic regime has control over key government bodies, including the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE), which administers and organizes the country’s elections.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who is aligned to the left, adopted a position similar to that of the Foreign Ministry and said that he will not recognize the results until they can be “verified.” The Chilean’s position was criticized by Nicolás Maduro’s foreign minister, Yvan Gil, on social media.