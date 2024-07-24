The Venezuelan State Security Forcesor they arrested six people who had been hired as transport and sound workersfor the penultimate campaign act of the Opposition presidential candidate for next Sunday’s elections Edmundo González Urrutiascheduled for this Tuesday at the Zulia state, according to his political team in this border region with Colombia.

The coordinator of the regional team, Gustavo Ruiz, explained to journalists that a police force, as yet unidentified, detained these people, who were travelling in two trucks, which were “retained” by the authorities.

The vehicles, he continued, were intended to transport a sound system. Gonzalez Urrutiatogether with the opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, during the caravan scheduled for this afternoon in the oil city of Maracaibo, capital of Zulia.

Ruiz denounced that Machado, who is banned from flying in the country, “has had a whole series of problems along the way,” from Caracas to Maracaibo, some 520 kilometers away by road, as he has traveled to all his rallies and political activities in the last 10 years.

He also recalled that González Urrutia, standard-bearer of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the largest anti-Chavez coalition, is already in Zulia, after using a commercial flight, as confirmed by EFE.

In the first 15 days of the electoral campaign, which ends on the 25th, the NGO Laboratorio de Paz recorded 76 “arbitrary arrests”, in addition to the six recorded today.

The PUD standard-bearer will compete with nine other candidates in the elections next Sunday, including the President Nicolas Maduro.

González Urrutia made his penultimate campaign stop in Zulia, the state that gives the most votes



The presidential candidate of the majority opposition in Venezuela, Edmundo González Urrutia, arrived this Tuesday in the state of Zulia (west), where he will lead a caravan, in what will be his penultimate campaign act, facing the elections of July 28in which he will try to remove Nicolás Maduro from power, who will seek his third consecutive six-year term.

After being insulted by an official of the state airline Conviasa on a previous trip, on this occasion the former ambassador opted to fly with a private company, which accepted him without any problems, while greeting supporters who approached him to ask for photos.

The standard-bearer of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the largest anti-Chavez coalition, entered the city of Maracaibo, capital of Zulia, through La Chinita International Airport, where he was greeted with cries of “president” by about twenty supporters who, at the same time, chanted slogans in his favor.

At his first stop of the day, the candidate held a meeting with the governor of this oil region, the opposition Manuel Rosales, and with four mayors of Zulia who have expressed their support for his candidacy, which leads the voting intention, according to traditional pollsters.

In a brief comment to journalists, González Urrutia stressed that Zulia is a “key state” in these elections, because it is the “most important electoral circuit in the country” in terms of the number of voters, close to three million.

He assured that the PUD hopes to obtain a “resounding” victory in this border region with Colombia, considered a bastion of anti-Chavez, “which will contribute to the triumph” of his candidacy this Sunday, when 21.6 million Venezuelans are called to vote.

The 74-year-old candidate was unable to participate in the last two caravans planned in his campaign plan due to a cold that limited his actions, but these activities were carried out led by the opposition leader Maria Corina Machadowho has promoted the former ambassador’s candidacy throughout the country.

EFE