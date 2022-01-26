The points installed by the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela this Wednesday to collect the signatures that activate a referendum to revoke Nicholas Maduro of the office of president were “desolate” and disinformation reigned in them.

The CNE announced last Friday that it had set for this Wednesday, for 12 hours, the collection of the necessary signatures (corresponding to 20 percent of the electorate in each state) to activate the referendum to revoke Maduro from the position of president.

“In order to comply with the activation requirement of the presidential recall referendum, 20 percent of the electoral registry must be reached in each of them (of the regions), as established by the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) in 2016 “, added the entity in a press release.

That is, in each state, organizers must receive the support of at least 20 percent of the registered electorate.

Faced with this titanic and impossible task, the Venezuelan Movement for the Recall (Mover) asked the day before not to attend the event, considering it a violation of the Constitution and electoral regulations.

The collection points remained practically empty and with more police officers guarding them than with citizens wanting to request the referendum.

According to the CNE, 1,200 collection points would be available, but the Mover denounced that only 710 points with 1,200 machines were installed, making it more impossible to achieve the goal of 20 percent of the electoral roll.

“People did not come out to validate the CNE schedule,” he said. Nick Evans, one of the coordinators of Mover, also announcing that the process will be challenged before the constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice because according to the regulations the lapses are given to carry out these legal actions. However, the electoral body held its day of which the results will be known on February 13 according to the entity’s itinerary.

Nicmer Evans (c), one of the leaders promoting the recall referendum against Nicolás Maduro, speaks to the press in Caracas (Venezuela) on Wednesday. Photo: EFE / MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

With the number of points arranged in which the voter was verified through his identity card, personal data such as place of residence and email were requested and finally he had to stamp four fingerprints on the machine, only 201,600 could have been collected. demonstrations.

The regulations say that once this process has begun, another cannot be requested, however Evans insists that “the recall has not died, it has not been aborted” and they will take legal action even at the international level.

The EL TIEMPO team toured the streets of Caracas evidencing the absence of citizens to exercise the right provided for in article 72 of the Constitution. The only queues that stood out were those at banks, outside entities that receive complaints such as the Public Ministry and even to receive the covid-19 vaccine in pharmacies.

Mover denounced that the CNE also played disinformation, violating even article 6 of Resolution 0705516-659 of May 16, 2007, which states that the electoral power must prepare and publish at least 60 days in advance the date for the reception of wills. This time it was only four days.

A citizen registers his fingerprint before signing the referendum against the government in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Photo: Gaby Oraa/Bloomberg

“There is no information, this is unknown and during the week I don’t think the conditions are right,” Carlos Mora, a voter who approached one of the points in the Chacao municipality in Miranda state, told EL TIEMPO.

This electoral power was formed for the regional elections on November 21. It was even said that it was one of the most balanced in recent years because it had figures from the opposition, such as the rectors Enrique Márquez and Roberto Picón, but now those qualifications are beginning to be questioned.

The civil organization Súmate, which has monitored electoral processes for more than 10 years, has considered that this CNE “is more restrictive” with the recall that was attempted in 2004 and 2016, the first being the only one that was executed and against Hugo Chavez.

Súmate considers that the electoral power made it “impossible to comply” with the call request because it imposed unfavorable conditions and violated the four sub-legal norms that it approved in 2007 to regulate the exercise of this right.”

The organization also denounced intimidation by those affiliated with the government towards voters and also questioned that the entity did not speak out due to threats made by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), it is worth noting that this party served as a witness for the installation of the reception points wills.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

Correspondent of THE TIME

CARACAS

