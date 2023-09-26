





01:28 Aerial view showing the Essequibo River running through a section of the Amazon rainforest in the Potaro-Siparuni region of Guyana, taken on September 24, 2022. AFP – PATRICK FORT

The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, reiterated on Monday, September 25, the invitation to his counterpart from Guyana, Irfaan Ali, to meet “face to face”, in order to resume “peace negotiations” on the dispute that exists between the two. countries for a territory of 160,000 square kilometers, west of the Essequibo River. The presidents of both nations insist on resolving the conflict through legal means and have rejected unilateral statements that could further exacerbate the situation.