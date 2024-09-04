Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro holds the sword of Simón Bolívar during a Chavista rally in Caracas on August 28. | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The Pentagon reported on Wednesday (4) that the United States Navy is investigating the arrest in Venezuela of a marine who went to the South American country for personal reasons.

“We are aware of reports that a US Navy Marine was detained on August 30, 2024 by Venezuelan law enforcement authorities while on a personal trip to Venezuela,” the Pentagon said, adding that the Navy is “working closely with the State Department” in investigating the case, according to information from the EFE agency.

Associated Press sources reported that the soldier, whose name was not released, did not have authorized travel permits to Venezuela.

The case comes at a time of tensions between Washington and Caracas. The Biden administration has rejected electoral fraud in Venezuela and declared opposition leader Edmundo González the winner of the July 28 presidential election.

He then threatened to adopt sanctions against the judges of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) who ratified the fraudulent victory of dictator Nicolás Maduro and to impose new measures against Venezuela after the arrest warrant against González, issued on Monday (2) – the same day that the United States seized an official plane belonging to Maduro in the Dominican Republic.