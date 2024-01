María Corina Machado will be the opposition candidate in Venezuela's presidential elections this year | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

Venezuelan regime authorities arrested Luis Camacaro, campaign coordinator of opposition presidential candidate María Corina Machado in the state of Yaracuy, this Tuesday (23). He is the second leader of Machado's Vamos Venezuela party to be detained by the regime led by Nicolás Maduro in less than 24 hours.

Earlier, Juan Freites, state coordinator of Vamos Venezuela in the state of Vargas and also Machado's campaign chief, was taken by agents from the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of Venezuela (DGCIM) from his home. Both politicians would participate in an event in Caracas with the candidate, who won the opposition primaries in October 2023 with more than 90% of the votes.

Both arrests were carried out without judicial warrants and were reported by Venezuela's independent human rights bodies.

Machado, who is prevented from holding public office by a court decision by the Venezuelan regime, denounced the arrests as part of a “political persecution” carried out by Maduro, who accuses the opposition of conspiring to assassinate him and attack military installations. The candidate called these accusations “surrealistic and delusional plots” and stated that Maduro is a “repressive candidate” who uses “rifles and sentences” to intimidate his opponents.

The Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, announced this Monday (23) that 14 arrest orders were issued against civilians and military personnel for allegedly participating in conspiracies against the regime of which he is an ally. Among those wanted are human rights activists, journalists and opponents currently living abroad.

Saab said that 32 people have already been detained for their involvement in the alleged “conspiracies”, which would have taken place between May and December 2023.