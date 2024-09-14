“Two Spanish citizens were recently arrested in Puerto Ayacucho (south),” Cabello said at a press conference, adding that “an American citizen” was among those arrested.

The minister also spoke of a plan aimed at “inciting violence” and “destabilizing” Venezuela.

Diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Spain have deteriorated significantly since Thursday, when Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles described Venezuela as a “dictatorship.”

These statements coincided with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez receiving Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, who arrived in Spain on Sunday after fleeing Venezuela, where an arrest warrant was issued against him.

The country witnessed South America Protests erupted after President Nicolás Maduro declared victory in a disputed election on July 28. Dozens of people were killed and more than 2,400 arrested.

The opposition confirms its victory by an overwhelming majority, and rejected US The European Union and many Latin American countries recognized Maduro’s victory without seeing the voting results in detail.

Washington seized Maduro’s plane in the Dominican Republic in early September and flew it to Florida, a move the Venezuelan president denounced as “an act of piracy,” but Washington said the move was necessary, noting that the plane was purchased in violation of sanctions.

The next day, Washington denounced an arrest warrant issued in Venezuela for opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, and threatened further action against Maduro.

The US State Department has advised Americans against travel to Venezuela for reasons including crime, unrest and unlawful detention.