The National Assembly (AN) of Venezuela approved this Tuesday (19), in a second discussion, the final articles of the Organic Law for the Defense of Guyana Essequiba, as Caracas calls the Essequibo region, disputed with Guyana.

One of the articles provides that anyone who supports Georgetown's position on this issue will not be able to run for public office in Venezuela.

“Persons who, in violation of the duty provided for in article 130 of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and in this Law, publicly favor the position of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana over Guyana Essequiba or dishonor the symbols, shall not be able to run for elected office or hold public office. patriotic people of the Nation”, points out the article.

According to information from the Efecto Cocuyo website, the president of the AN, Chavista Jorge Rodríguez, called anyone who does not agree with the annexation of Essequibo “traitors”.

“I hope that the country's traitors, who were against the referendum, are listening well, they will not start saying that there is political persecution. In the legislation of any country, there is protection against traitors,” said Rodríguez during Tuesday’s session.

Venezuela claims sovereignty over the Essequibo region, which corresponds to 70% of Guyana's territory, since the 19th century, when the neighboring country was still a British colony. An international decision at the end of that century determined that the area is Guyanese.

An agreement signed in 1966, on the eve of Guyana's independence, determined that the dispute should be resolved by an international court within four years, but this never occurred. Nicolás Maduro's dictatorship became interested in the subject again in 2015, when large oil reserves were found in Essequibo.

Currently, a case regarding the dispute is pending at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). However, in a referendum held in December, the population of Venezuela approved that the country does not recognize the jurisdiction of this court to resolve the issue and that the Chavista dictatorship takes measures to annex Essequibo.

Two meetings between representatives of the two countries have been held since then, but the dispute remains.

The other articles approved this Tuesday by the Venezuelan Legislature provide for the establishment of the limits of Guiana Essequiba; that all public offices have maps of Venezuela with the region already attached; gubernatorial and legislative elections in the area; among other items.

The law must be sanctioned in the AN on Thursday (21), before being presented to the Judiciary and the Executive for promulgation.