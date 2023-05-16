The former deputy Juan Guaidó finally left Venezuela and without a date of return to an exile that was predicted since 2019. The end of the Guaidó era allows us to reiterate the question about what is the path to resume democracy in the country. The electoral route is plausible, but it is long, it is not exempt from risks and obstacles.

When reference is made to Venezuela, in some scenarios we often hear that we come from the future and more than once we identify with that loop of time in the movie. The Groundhog Dayin which the protagonist lives the same day over and over again, without the possibility of moving forward even though he does many activities.

Such oversimplified comparisons imply that the country is a kind of political laboratory, where phenomena such as political polarization, authoritarian populism, fake news and fabrication of alternative facts. In addition to the fact that it is a space where unusual situations occur, including the interim government, which end in failure and take us further and further away from the goal of returning to democracy.

Venezuela, unfortunately, is an example of how relatively easy it is to dismantle a democracy and how challenging it is to retake it.

With the departure of Guaidó concludes one of the most extreme tests we have experienced: an interim government that was supported by more than 60 countries that were unaware of President Nicolás Maduro. When Guaidó proclaimed himself interim president in 2019, he expounded his mantra: end the usurpation, transitional government and free elections. The window of opportunity closed in less than three months, although the internship survived four years.

The formal cessation of the interim in December 2022 was not followed by a political plan. In January 2023, the majority of the opposition represented in the 2015 National Assembly chose parliamentarian Dinorah Figuera, who is in exile in Spain, as its leader. The proposal that she enunciated was: to consolidate the unit, to separate the assets (public resources abroad) and to render accounts.

I am only going to refer to the issue of unity in the opposition, considering that it is key to redirecting the fight for democratization.

The position of the majority political parties is to stick to the electoral route. The electoral cycle includes opposition primaries in October of this year, presidential elections in 2024 and parliamentary elections in 2025.

It is a reasonable proposition, though fraught with obstacles. As there were no guarantees of integrity, it went from a request for free and verifiable elections with international standards, to only elections in the best possible conditions.

There are discrepancies about the objective of the primaries. The process is so fragile that it is feared that it may be aborted at any moment. However, it has a great advantage: the commission in charge of the organization, headed by José María Casal, is made up of several of the most recognized Venezuelans in their respective areas.

Among approximately 10 pre-candidates who have expressed their intention to run for this internal contest, the one who stands as the favorite to win is María Corina Machado, a radical leader, who has not yielded an iota in her confrontation with the Maduro government. This brings her closer to the voters who in the polls have expressed their fed up with the political leadership, but, according to her rivals, it removes the possibility that, if she eventually wins, she could be an option in the presidential election, especially since the madurismo would not let her arrive.

The other candidate topping the polls is a very popular comedian who is known for his irreverent character El Conde del Guacharo. As a politician, Benjamin Rausseo avoids speaking out on controversial issues, such as the relationship with Cuba. That reluctance may be due to the fact that he enjoys sympathy in the Chavista base. Enter the category outsider, a predicted possibility given the climate of discontent in the country. On the other hand, another candidate such as Henrique Capriles Radonski, former presidential candidate, is politically disqualified.

There are other opposition groups, which, although they do not have many votes and are not going to participate in the primaries, have some kind of influence and relations with the Maduro government. His hypothesis is to accept that authoritarianism has the power, which poses a cohabitation, with few possibilities of system change. Some business sectors are moving along this line. From my perspective, it is the scenario that was experienced with Daniel Ortega, in Nicaragua, before 2018. And we already know how it ended.

Meanwhile, there is no consensus within the opposition on what to do to return to democracy and for this agreement to be enforceable; on the side of madurismo, they not only stabilized, but they deploy diplomatic actions, to get closer to countries that do not recognize them. Above all, they seek to get the United States to ease sectoral sanctions. They have a conversation channel with the Government of Joe Biden for negotiations for the exchange of prisoners of US nationality. The US presidential envoy for hostages, Rogers Carstens, has been very active in these kinds of talks.

As if that were not enough, the Venezuelan crisis has generated a depletion of international allies. The political meeting in Bogotá, organized by the Petro government on April 25, was considered a meeting with few results. One of his assistants explained to me that it was not only messy, but that the power of any agreement really passes through the United States.

So, they will ask themselves, is there nothing to do?

On the contrary, I believe that now is when more should be done, but taking into account that the electoral route is tortuous, that international allies, including Spain, must bear in mind that there are political prisoners in the Maduro government, victims of torture and there have been human rights violations; that political parties today need support as a central column to organize the mobilization of voters.

In The Groundhog Day the spell is broken when the protagonist truly changes. In this case, it is up to the Venezuelan political leaders and leaders to be the engines of this internal change. A demand that, I perceive, they are making from different sectors, including ordinary Venezuelans.