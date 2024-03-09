A fourth campaign leader of the opposition candidate for the Presidency of Venezuela María Corina Machado was arrested this Saturday, March 9, for alleged links to “terrorist” plans that sought to attack the Government of President Nicolás Maduro. Machado aspires to run for the presidential election on July 28, although in practice she cannot due to the 15-year disqualification against her.

The Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, reported this Saturday, March 9, that the collaborator of the opposition leader María Corina Machado in the state of Barinas (west) Emill Brandt was arrested and will be charged for his alleged participation in conspiratorial plans, among others. accusations.

#NOW#presenting for him @MinpublicoVEN before the Court of Control of #Barinas the subject Emil Brandt Ulloa – who weeks ago had been summoned without appearing at the prosecutor's office – for which the respective arrest warrant was issued #apprehensionbeing evaded until today… — Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) March 9, 2024



Brandt was Machado's campaign manager in Barinas, the home state of the late President Hugo Chávez and which was visited this week by the opposition.

The prosecutor pointed out that Brandt had been wanted for “weeks” for being “incriminated” in “violent” and “terrorist” plans against the Government.

The leader will be charged in a Caracas court for the crimes of “conspiracy, association, gender violence (physical) and insult to the official: motivated by the attacks he inflicted on several police and military women,” Saab added.

In January, three regional leaders of Machado's campaign team were arrested and accused of being allegedly related to conspiratorial plans against the Maduro Government.

The three leaders They are detained at the headquarters of El Helicoide, a feared prison of the intelligence service which human rights organizations describe as a “torture center.”

Machado's party, Vente Venezuela, does not know where Brandt is detained, and reported that he had been persecuted since January.

Machado said that this new arrest constitutes “one more violation of the already trampled” Barbados agreement. signed between the government and the opposition for the celebration of the presidential elections.

This “demonstrates that Maduro has chosen to continue 'the hard way,'” he added.

The opposition has also denounced attacks in the campaign events that she began carrying out months ago, before the celebration of the opposition primaries on October 22, in which she obtained a resounding victory.

Despite the agreement announced to review the disqualification of opposition leaders in a negotiation in which the United States was key, Machado's disqualification was ratified for alleged acts of corruption.

Maduro has called Machado “doña violence”, after the Prosecutor's Office released a video in which one of those detained for the “conspiracy plans” mentioned the former liberal deputy, although the audio, at that moment, is covered by a beep.

After several setbacks and discussions, the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced on March 5 that Venezuela's presidential elections will take place on July 28, a date that coincides with the birthday of the late Hugo Chávez.

President Nicolás Maduro is expected to seek re-election again, but it is not known with certainty who will be the opposition candidate, since the one chosen in primaries by the main opposition platform, María Corina Machado, was disqualified by Justice.

However, despite his political inability, Machado has maintained the electoral campaign throughout the country in recent months and after his victory in October he said: