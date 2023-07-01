The Comptroller General of Venezuela confirmed that former deputy María Corina Machado, one of the favorites in the opposition primaries for the 2024 presidential elections, is disabled from running for elected office for 15 years. The information was released this Friday (30) by national deputy José Brito.

According to Agência EFE, in a document released by the congressman’s press office, the controllership said that Machado’s impediment from participating in elections occurred after a property investigation that pointed to acts against “public ethics, administrative morality, the rule of law. , peace and sovereignty” of Venezuela.

In addition to alleged errors and omissions in the declaration of assets, “it was found that there were managed funds to be justified that represented a percentage close to 50% of the funds managed in the period evaluated, consisting of deposits and credit notes of unknown origin in national banks […] and operations and credit notes of unknown origin in foreign currency”, added the controller.

The Chavista dictatorship body also reported that Machado would be a participant in a “corruption plot orchestrated” by opposition leader Juan Guaidó, which led to a “blockade [econômico] crime” of Venezuela, as well as the “flagrant exploitation” of Venezuelan companies and wealth abroad, with the “complicity of corrupt governments”.

“The blockade requested by María Corina Machado, in collusion with the usurper Juan Guaidó, among others, led to the kidnapping of US$ 4 billion held in the international banking system,” said the controller.

On Twitter, Machado denied the accusations and said he intends to continue running in the Venezuelan opposition primaries, which will be held in October.

“It’s a useless ‘disqualification’, which just shows that the regime knows it’s already defeated. Now let’s vote harder, more rebelliously and more willingly in the primaries. Here, it is the people of Venezuela who enable it. Until the end is until the end!”, wrote the oppositionist.