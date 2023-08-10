The Venezuelan government said Wednesday that 1.5 billion dollars from the Caribbean country that remained blocked in Portugal due to sanctions fThey were released by court order.

“The Bolivarian Government wins a trial and recovers its assets in Portugal,” the Minister of Communication and Information, Freddy Ñáñez, posted on Twitter, renamed X.

“1.5 billion dollars were unlocked.” These are funds in accounts in the Portuguese Novo Banco in the name of Venezuelan state institutions and companies such as the Bank for Economic and Social Development (BANDES), the oil company PDVSA and affiliated companies, according to screenshots that Ñáñez disclosed of the sentence in the Portuguese court, which was read on state television.

The government of President Nicolás Maduro has been the target of sanctions from the United States and the European Union, after the re-election of the socialist ruler in 2018 was denounced as “a fraud” by the Venezuelan opposition.

Venezuela wins trial and regains control of assets in Portugal. This is the result of long work and above all the resistance of the Venezuelan People and the Government of @NicolasMaduro who do not allow themselves to be subdued by threats from imperialism and the coup’s surrender. pic.twitter.com/DIKdusSIwj — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) August 9, 2023

The Novo Banco blocked the money because Portugal formally recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as president in charge of Venezuela since 2019. The opposition itself eliminated this year the symbolic figure of Guaidó’s “interim government” on the grounds that it had not met its objectives of political change.

At the time, Maduro described the blocking of Venezuelan accounts in Portugal as “a robbery” and encrypted those funds above 1,700 million dollars. The opposition said in February 2019 that it had prevented the Maduro administration from transferring $1.2 billion from Portugal to Uruguay through BANDES, which has branches in Uruguayan territory.

Maduro denounces that Venezuela has at least 24,000 million dollars “kidnapped” abroad due to sanctions.

