Venezuela announces reestablishment of military relations with Colombia

The President of Venezuela, NicolÃ¡s Maduro, delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the judicial year at the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), in Caracas (Venezuela).
EFE/ RAYNER PEÃ’AR
The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the judicial year at the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), in Caracas (Venezuela).
The defense minister of that country ordered immediate contact.
August 09, 2022, 02:06 PM
Defense Minister of VenezuelaVladimir Padrino López reported this Tuesday that, by order of President Nicolás Maduro, he will establish contact “immediately” with his Colombian counterpart, Iván Velásquez Gómez, to “reestablish” military relations between the two nations.
“I have received instructions from the commander in chief of the FANB (Bolivarian National Armed Forces), Nicolás Maduro, to establish immediate contact with the Colombian Defense Minister to reestablish our military relations,” said the military chief, quoted on Twitter by the press department of the Armed Forces.
Both Maduro and the new president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, had anticipated that they would restore at all levels, since the latter’s inauguration last Sunday, diplomatic relations, broken since 2019 due to differences between Chavismo and the Administration of former President Iván Duque. .
DEVELOPING NEWS…
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
*WITH EFE INFORMATION
August 09, 2022, 02:06 PM
